After he allegedly drove toward officer, KC police shot, arrest, man wanted on felony

Police shot and wounded a man they were trying to arrest Thursday afternoon after he allegedly tried to run over an officer in Kansas City’s northeast area, a police spokesman said.

The officer-involved shooting occurred about 1 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and Roberts Street, a residential neighborhood one block north of Independence Avenue.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit were in the area attempting to take a man into custody on a felony warrant, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman.

Officers were attempting to do a vehicle check and initially, the suspect stopped for them. Three officers approached his vehicle to take him into custody, Hernandez said.

“The suspect, at that point when the officers were approaching the vehicle, attempted to flee the scene,” Hernandez said. “He accelerated toward one of our officers, forcing that officer into using lethal force and firing into the vehicle.”

As he fled the scene, the suspect struck two police SUVs as well as numerous vehicles, and ran over fences.

“He caused extensive damage throughout the neighborhood, including the two police vehicles that were disabled there,” Hernandez said.

Police had information on where he might be headed, Hernandez said.

Officers responded to the area, which was near East 20th Street and Askew Avenue, where they located the vehicle. Officers determine the man had fled to a house near there, and they were able to convince him into a peacefully surrender, Hernandez said.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and was in fair condition, Hernandez said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

“We hope that we’re able to take individuals into custody peacefully and without incident,” Hernandez said. “In this situation he made the decision that he didn’t want to do that and he made the decision to do whatever he could to get out of the area, including ramming the vehicles and driving up through a yard of a residential area striking numerous vehicles that were parked along the roadway.”

