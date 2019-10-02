Man in altercation with police jumps from overpass to U.S. 69 in JoCo. Lanes closed

SHARE COPY LINK

A man confronted by Overland Park police jumped off the 103rd Street overpass onto U.S. 69 northbound on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close all lanes but one for about an hour.

The man was transported to a hospital and was believed to be in stable condition.

Police were called to 103rd and Antioch Road before 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an aggravated burglary. They found a suspect on 103rd near the highway, according to Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy.

While officers tried to speak to the man, he jumped over a fence and stood on the bridge ledge. Lacy said that as officers approached, the man pulled out a knife and jumped.

Northbound 69 was reduced to one lane. Overland Park Deputy Chief Simon Happer posted to Twitter asking drivers to avoid the area.

The highway was cleared of emergency vehicles just before 4 p.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

