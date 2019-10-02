Crime

Man in altercation with police jumps from overpass to U.S. 69 in JoCo. Lanes closed

A man confronted by Overland Park police jumped off the 103rd Street overpass onto U.S. 69 northbound on Wednesday, forcing authorities to close all lanes but one for about an hour.

The man was transported to a hospital and was believed to be in stable condition.

Police were called to 103rd and Antioch Road before 3 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an aggravated burglary. They found a suspect on 103rd near the highway, according to Overland Park police spokesman John Lacy.

While officers tried to speak to the man, he jumped over a fence and stood on the bridge ledge. Lacy said that as officers approached, the man pulled out a knife and jumped.

Northbound 69 was reduced to one lane. Overland Park Deputy Chief Simon Happer posted to Twitter asking drivers to avoid the area.

The highway was cleared of emergency vehicles just before 4 p.m., according to Kansas City Scout.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Profile Image of Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers
Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.
  Comments  