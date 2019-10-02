Local
Man dies when he’s thrown off motorcycle during crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Police were investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday.
The motorcyclist was headed north in the 300 block of North James Street at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when his bike left the road and crashed, throwing him from the bike, police said.
The man died from injuries suffered during the accident.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team is investigating the crash.
Comments