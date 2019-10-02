Local

Man dies when he’s thrown off motorcycle during crash in Kansas City, Kansas

Police were investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in Kansas City, Kansas, police said Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was headed north in the 300 block of North James Street at about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when his bike left the road and crashed, throwing him from the bike, police said.

The man died from injuries suffered during the accident.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team is investigating the crash.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton
Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
  Comments  