Northbound U.S. 69 reduced to one lane at 103rd Street. Drivers asked to avoid area

Police are asking people to avoid northbound U.S. 69 near 103rd Street due to police activity in the area.

The highway has been reduced to one lane, according to a Wednesday Twitter post from Overland Park Deputy Police Chief Simon Happer.

Please avoid NB US 69 highway at 103rd street. NB lanes down to one lane. @OPPD_Chief @OverlandPark_PD — Deputy Chief Happer (@OPPD_LTCHapper) October 2, 2019

According to a post from the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic in the area is slow as a result of a stalled vehicle.

️ Traffic Alert: stalled vehicle on NB U.S. 69 at 103rd St, just north of I-435. Traffic is getting by in the right 2 lanes, but is slow-going. The ramps from I-435 to U.S. 69 are snarled. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area.@cityoflenexa @opcares pic.twitter.com/cWbpD0Gs6Z — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) October 2, 2019

It is unclear at this time what the police activity is.

This story is developing and will be updated.