Crime
Northbound U.S. 69 reduced to one lane at 103rd Street. Drivers asked to avoid area
Police are asking people to avoid northbound U.S. 69 near 103rd Street due to police activity in the area.
The highway has been reduced to one lane, according to a Wednesday Twitter post from Overland Park Deputy Police Chief Simon Happer.
According to a post from the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic in the area is slow as a result of a stalled vehicle.
It is unclear at this time what the police activity is.
This story is developing and will be updated.
