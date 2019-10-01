KHP hopes tattoos help identify female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-35

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas Highway Patrol is hoping the tattoos on the body of pedestrian killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash will help lead the agency to her identity.

The victim had tattoos of “Michael” on the right wrist, “Aaliagah” on the left upper arm, “Gabriel 4ever” on the left wrist and “Alanno” on the left ankle, according to the highway patrol

She was described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds.

The highway patrol on Tuesday asked for the public’s help identifying the female pedestrian who was last seen alive about 11:50 p.m. Friday walking northbound on Interstate 35 near Seventh Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The victim’s body was found on I-35 about midnight. She had been struck by a vehicle or vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol

Several attempts to identify her has been unsuccessful, the highway patrol said.

Anyone who knows who the identity of the woman, witnessed the crash or has seen a vehicle with new damage from the collision is asked to call the Kansas Highway Patrol at 913-782-8100 or *47 on a cell phone or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP