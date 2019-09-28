Crime
Woman killed in hit and run while walking on I-35 in KCK
A woman who was walking on the highway was killed in a hit and run early Saturday morning, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.
Kansas City, Kansas police were first to the scene and called the Kansas Highway Patrol for assistance at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, according to a KHP dispatcher.
The woman had been walking on Interstate 35 near the 7th Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.
Additional information about the woman and the exact time of the crash was not immediately available.
The Kansas Highway Patrol asks any witnesses who might have information to call *47.
