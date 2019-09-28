Woman killed in hit and run while walking on I-35 in KCK

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman who was walking on the highway was killed in a hit and run early Saturday morning, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs.

Kansas City, Kansas police were first to the scene and called the Kansas Highway Patrol for assistance at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, according to a KHP dispatcher.

The woman had been walking on Interstate 35 near the 7th Street Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas, when she was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Additional information about the woman and the exact time of the crash was not immediately available.

The Kansas Highway Patrol asks any witnesses who might have information to call *47.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP