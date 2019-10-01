‘He had a passion for life’: Kansas City father mourns son who was killed Saturday

SHARE COPY LINK

A Kansas City man said his 23-year-old son “had a fever for life” that was cut short in a “senseless taking of life.”

John Wilson III was found dead early Saturday at an apartment in the 1600 block of Citadel Drive.

“The scene did not appear natural,” Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said at the time.

John Wilson Sr. said his son was passionate about music, modeling and acting.

“A lot of people gravitated to him because of his positive energy,” he said. “His smile was self-explanatory.”

John Wilson III grew up in Kansas City, playing football from the age of 8 and graduating from Hogan Preparatory Academy in 2014.

He was close with his family, including seven siblings and several cousins, and was a believer in God, his father said.

While playing football for Fort Hays State University, he sustained an injury, but later played at University of Central Missouri and Avila University.

After suffering the loss of his mother and two friends who were victims of homicide, he withdrew from college.

“I think that was quite (overwhelming) for him,” his father said. “He said, ‘Pops, I need a break.’”

So he began focusing on music.

“He had a passion for life,” his father said. “He felt that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.”

He had recently completed a song and was planning on releasing it. A friend is putting together a music video featuring the song as a tribute.

Police on Tuesday said detectives are analyzing evidence in hopes of obtaining more information.

John Wilson III’s death was the 113th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

A $25,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.