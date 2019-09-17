Cass County deputy, pulled from burning car after high-speed chase, is hospitalized

The dangers of police vehicle chases When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When law enforcement vehicles engage in high-speed pursuits, the results can be dangerous.

A Cass County sheriff’s deputy who was pulled from his burning patrol car after a high-speed chase ended in a wreck Monday night remains hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office.

The chase started 11:45 p.m. Monday when the deputy stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe for a suspected traffic violation near South Prospect and 115th Street near northwest Belton, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When deputies approached the Tahoe, it allegedly sped away. At least one deputy gave chase.

During the brief chase, the Tahoe and the deputy’s patrol vehicle went off the road at a curve, north of East 155th Street and South Prospect Avenue.

The Tahoe hit a tree and came to rest in a nearby field.

The deputy’s patrol car also hit a tree, was severely damaged and caught fire.

A second deputy arrived pulled the injured deputy from the burning car, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Cass County deputy’s vehicle caught fire after a wreck during a chase Monday night near E. 155th Street and South Prospect. Cass County Sheriff's Office

Fire crews from Grandview and Kansas City arrived and extinguished the burning vehicle and rending first aid to the deputy.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition.

Officers from several jurisdictions, including police from Belton, Grandview and Kansas City, as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol, responded to to the scene.

About 12:30 a.m., they found the suspected driver of the Tahoe hiding near the scene and arrested him.

Charles F. Rice Cass County Sheriff's Office

Police identified the man as Charles F. Rice, 36, of Kansas City.

He was being held on arrest warrants for resisting arrest, drug possession, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

Charges related to the chase and wreck had not been filed Tuesday morning.

