One dead in fiery wreck early Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park in Lenexa
One person died in a fiery wreck early Saturday morning at the entrance to Shawnee Mission Park in Lenexa, according to police.
Lenexa police were called about 1:09 a.m. to the entrance of the park in the 7900 block of Renner Road, where a vehicle fire was reported.
Arriving officers found the vehicle on fire, crashed against a stone wall at the entrance.
Firefighters from Lenexa and Shawnee extinguished the fire, according to the Lenexa Police Department.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they had not yet identified the person.
The Lenexa Police Department was investigating the wreck.
