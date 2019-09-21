One dead in fiery wreck early Saturday at Shawnee Mission Park in Lenexa

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person died in a fiery wreck early Saturday morning at the entrance to Shawnee Mission Park in Lenexa, according to police.

Lenexa police were called about 1:09 a.m. to the entrance of the park in the 7900 block of Renner Road, where a vehicle fire was reported.

Arriving officers found the vehicle on fire, crashed against a stone wall at the entrance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Firefighters from Lenexa and Shawnee extinguished the fire, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had not yet identified the person.

The Lenexa Police Department was investigating the wreck.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star received a news release from the Lenexa Police Department Saturday morning. No other details were immediately available. Reporters continued seeking more information Saturday.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP