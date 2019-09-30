Crime

KCK woman sentenced for crashing car into Cabela’s to steal shotguns and rifles

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for her role in the attempted theft of guns from Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Kansas.

Brenda Tosh pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer during a smash and grab break-in at the outdoor sporting goods store.

In her plea, Tosh admitted that she and co-defendant Kyle Mendez, 29, also of Kansas City, Kansas, crashed a car through an exterior door of the store about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6. They then placed two 12-gauge shotguns, a 22-caliber rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber rifle in a shopping cart, according to the release.

Authorities arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez fled and stole a car from a nearby dealership. Authorities arrested him later.

Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26.

