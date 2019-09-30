KCK woman sentenced for crashing car into Cabela’s to steal shotguns and rifles

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019.

A 28-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for her role in the attempted theft of guns from Cabela’s in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office for Kansas.

Brenda Tosh pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer during a smash and grab break-in at the outdoor sporting goods store.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In her plea, Tosh admitted that she and co-defendant Kyle Mendez, 29, also of Kansas City, Kansas, crashed a car through an exterior door of the store about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6. They then placed two 12-gauge shotguns, a 22-caliber rifle, a .308-caliber rifle and a .223-caliber rifle in a shopping cart, according to the release.

Authorities arrested Tosh before she could leave the store. Mendez fled and stole a car from a nearby dealership. Authorities arrested him later.

Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 26.