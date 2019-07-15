Woman admits role in crashing car into KCK sports store to steal shotguns and rifles

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

A 27-year-old woman on Monday admitted her role in crashing a car into an outdoor sports store in Kansas City, Kansas, to steal its guns, according to federal prosecutors.

Brenda Tosh, of Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer, admitting she and Kyle Mendez, 29, crashed a car into a Cabela’s store in November.

The two used the car to smash through an exterior door of the store about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6 in the Legends area of Kansas City, Kansas, federal prosecutors said. The pair then placed firearms, including two 12-gauge shotguns and a .22-caliber rifle, into a shopping cart.

Tosh was arrested at the store before she could leave. Mendez, also of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested after he fled the scene and stole a 2014 Dodge Challenger from a nearby dealership, according to court documents.

Tosh’s attorney and prosecutors agreed to recommend she be sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison when she is sentenced Sept. 30, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Mendez is expected to change his not guilty plea in August, court records show.