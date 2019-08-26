Crime

KCK man pleads guilty to crashing car into Cabela’s to steal rifles

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to crashing a car into a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kansas, to steal guns.

Kyle Mendez, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

The Kansas City, Kansas, man admitted he crashed a car into an exterior door of the sports store about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6.

Mendez and Brenda Tosh, 27, took rifles from the firearms section and loaded them into a shopping cart, McAllister said.

When police arrived, Mendez fled while Tosh was arrested.

Tosh pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer.

Mendez also admitted to having a handgun in his car during the break-in. He was barred from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, McAllister said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 26. The prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a four-year prison term. Tosh will be sentenced Sept. 30.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
  Comments  