Crime
KCK man pleads guilty to crashing car into Cabela’s to steal rifles
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to crashing a car into a Cabela’s store in Kansas City, Kansas, to steal guns.
Kyle Mendez, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.
The Kansas City, Kansas, man admitted he crashed a car into an exterior door of the sports store about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 6.
Mendez and Brenda Tosh, 27, took rifles from the firearms section and loaded them into a shopping cart, McAllister said.
When police arrived, Mendez fled while Tosh was arrested.
Tosh pleaded guilty last month to one count of conspiracy to steal guns from a licensed firearms dealer.
Mendez also admitted to having a handgun in his car during the break-in. He was barred from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction, McAllister said.
Sentencing is set for Nov. 26. The prosecution and defense have agreed to recommend a four-year prison term. Tosh will be sentenced Sept. 30.
