Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A Kansas City, Kansas man was convicted last week of murder in a New Year’s Day 2018 shooting.

Denis Alfaro, 27, was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mike Arita-Hurtado, according to a news release sent by the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office Friday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2018 in the 2900 block of Oakland Avenue in KCK.

Arita-Hurtado was declared dead at the scene.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP