Kansas City man sentenced to 26 years for drunk driving crash that killed newlyweds

A Kansas City man who killed a newlywed couple when he caused a head-on collision while driving drunk in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison.

Preston E. Moore, 30, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death to another and one count of driving while suspended, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

The charges stemmed from a November 2017 crash. Preston was driving southbound in the Northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near Interstate 435 when he hit the car, occupied by Laura and Ryan Humphrey, head-on.

Both victims died at the scene. The couple had been married for less than nine months, according to court records.

Moore had a previous DWI conviction and his license was suspended. Investigators found an open liquor bottle on the floorboard of his car.

Witnesses told police that he appeared to be driving over 100 mph just before the crash.