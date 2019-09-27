Tanker truck burst into flames along south Kansas City interstate; traffic stopped

Raw video: Fuel truck burns on I-49 near Red Bridge Road Video from KC Scout shows firefighters battling a blaze from a burning fuel truck Friday on southbound I-49 near Red Bridge Road. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video from KC Scout shows firefighters battling a blaze from a burning fuel truck Friday on southbound I-49 near Red Bridge Road.

A tanker truck burst into flames Friday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 49 and Red Bridge Road in south Kansas City.

The Kansas City Fire Department instructed motorists to avoid the immediate area.

Fire crews responded to the incident just before 4 p.m. It is unknown how the fire started and whether there were any injuries reported.

Giant plumes of fire and smoke were visible for several miles. Traffic in both directions was stopped while fire crews worked to extinguished the blaze.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP