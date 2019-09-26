Armed man robs Lee’s Summit bank, flees in a bank employee’s SUV

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Sept. 26, 2019.

A man with a gun robbed an Arvest Bank in Lee’s Summit on Thursday morning and fled in a bank employee’s SUV, according to Lee’s Summit police.

Witnesses told police that at about 10 a.m., an armed man, about 6 feet tall and in his early 30s, entered the bank at 360 S.W. Missouri 150. The robber left with an undisclosed amount of money and keys to the SUV.

Police asked for help finding the white 2009 Toyota Rav4 with Kansas license plate 259 CZC. The SUV has a KC Royals sticker on the hood and was last seen westbound on Missouri 150 near Southwest Ward Road.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

