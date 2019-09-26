Former El Patron owner, accused of rape, pleads guilty to lesser charges

Arturo Cabral appears in bond hearing Arguments in court Wednesday during a bond hearing for a longtime Kansas City restaurant owner charged with rape centered on the strength of the state’s case against him, the likelihood that he could flee to Mexico. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arguments in court Wednesday during a bond hearing for a longtime Kansas City restaurant owner charged with rape centered on the strength of the state’s case against him, the likelihood that he could flee to Mexico.

The former owner of El Patron restaurant who was accused of raping two women pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court to lesser criminal charges: attempted felonious restraint and felonious restraint.

Jackson County prosecutors had charged Arturo Cabral, 47, in January 2017 with three counts of rape involving two women in separate incidents in 2015 and 2016.

Prosecutors allege a 32-year-old woman was assaulted at a midtown Kansas City hotel in November 2015.

She told Kansas City police that she met Cabral at a bar on the Country Club Plaza. While they talked, she said, Cabral “casually” unzipped her shirt and asked if she wanted to get a hotel room, according to court documents.

She refused. Cabral then ordered her a drink, and she asked for a glass of water. The woman told police she doesn’t remember anything after that until she woke up about eight hours later in a hotel room, prosecutors alleged. She was naked and found her clothes in a pile on the bathroom floor.

The woman said she took a cab to get her car parked on the Plaza. When she got home, she got sick and went to a hospital, where she underwent a sexual assault examination, court records stated. Evidence collected in that examination matched Cabral’s DNA, according to the documents.

The second incident occurred in June 2016 at Cabral’s house in the Coleman Highlands neighborhood of Kansas City.

The 19-year-old victim did not initially make a police report because Cabral is a friend of her father’s, prosecutors said at the time.

She later told police that she had several drinks and spent the night with Cabral’s daughter, who was about her age.

The woman said that she woke up, and Cabral was having intercourse with her. She said the next memory she had was waking up the next day.

Cabral has been an owner of El Patron on Southwest Boulevard but later severed ties with the restaurant.

