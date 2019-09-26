Off-duty Independence police motorcycle officer injured in crash on Truman Road

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An off-duty Independence police officer is in stable condition after he was injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash, according to police.

The off-duty officer was riding his police motorcycle just before 8 a.m. on East Truman Road near South Swope Drive when the crash occurred.

The officer, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said it appeared the driver of the other vehicle may have been impaired.

No other details were released. Police continued their investigation on Thursday.