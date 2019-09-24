Two ‘subjects of interest’ in Saturday double shooting are seen in photo: KCPD

Kansas City police investigate double shooting near Willow Avenue Kansas City Police Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the 9800 block of Willow Avenue in the parking lot of the View High Lake Apartments. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the 9800 block of Willow Avenue in the parking lot of the View High Lake Apartments.

Police released a photo Tuesday showing two “subjects of interest” in a double shooting Saturday that killed a 20-year-old man at a Kansas City apartment complex.

Robiell Avila was shot and killed about 4:54 p.m. in the parking lot of the View High Lake Apartments, a gated community in the 9800 block of Willow Avenue in south Kansas City.

A second victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

On Tuesday police investigating the homicide distributed a photo showing two unidentified people labeled as “subjects of interest.”

Kansas City police released a photo of two “subjects of interest” in a Sept. 21 homicide at 9830 Willow Avenue. Kansas City Police Department

Police were trying to identify the two individuals and said they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 112th homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

