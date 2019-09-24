Crime
Two ‘subjects of interest’ in Saturday double shooting are seen in photo: KCPD
Kansas City police investigate double shooting near Willow Avenue
Police released a photo Tuesday showing two “subjects of interest” in a double shooting Saturday that killed a 20-year-old man at a Kansas City apartment complex.
Robiell Avila was shot and killed about 4:54 p.m. in the parking lot of the View High Lake Apartments, a gated community in the 9800 block of Willow Avenue in south Kansas City.
A second victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
On Tuesday police investigating the homicide distributed a photo showing two unidentified people labeled as “subjects of interest.”
Police were trying to identify the two individuals and said they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 112th homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
A Star reporter was at the homicide scene Saturday to gather information and publish a story. On Tuesday, the Kansas City Police Department distributed a photo of two people sought as “subjects of interest.” No other details were immediately available.
