Man shot multiple times in Kansas City Sunday night is in critical condition: police
A man shot multiple times Sunday night was in critical condition at a hospital, police said Monday.
The shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police responding to a reported shooting found the victim lying in the street with several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that two men ran away from the area at the time of the shooting.
No suspect description was available.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
