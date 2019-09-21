Crime
Police looking for inmate who escaped temporary Kansas City jail on Saturday
Two inmates escaped from a downtown detention facility Saturday morning, and one is still missing, according to a statement from Kansas City police.
Officers were called about 9:19 a.m. to the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change at 1514 Campbell Ave. on a report that two inmates escaped from the facility.
Within 15 minutes, officers located one of the inmates in a nearby parking garage at 22nd and Holmes streets.
A second inmate, identified by police as 33-year-old Robert M. Taylor, has not been located as of Saturday night. Taylor was being held on city charges, police said.
The facility is being used to temporarily house jail inmates after Kansas City’s contract to rent 275 beds at the Jackson County jail ended June 25.
Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.
