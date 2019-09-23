Human remains found on former golf course in Independence; police investigate

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Human remains were found over the weekend at a former historic golf course in western Independence, police said.

The Independence Police Department said it was investigating the remains as a suspicious death.

The remains were found about 11 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area at the former Rockwood Golf Course, 2600 S. Maywood Avenue.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police were still attempting to identify the remains Monday, as well as determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or contact the Independence Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email at leads@indepmo.org.

The 18-hole Rockwood Golf Course, just off South Westport Road and South Hardy Avenue, opened in 1943.

In its heyday, it was considered one of Kansas City’s finest golf courses. Harry Truman was among the members. Over the years, however, the course struggled and fell into disrepair. It closed in 2012.

Independence bought the 94.6 acre property in 2017 and a solar farm was installed on the southern half of the golf course.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP