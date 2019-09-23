Crime
Human remains found on former golf course in Independence; police investigate
Human remains were found over the weekend at a former historic golf course in western Independence, police said.
The Independence Police Department said it was investigating the remains as a suspicious death.
The remains were found about 11 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area at the former Rockwood Golf Course, 2600 S. Maywood Avenue.
Police were still attempting to identify the remains Monday, as well as determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), or contact the Independence Police Department’s TIPS Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email at leads@indepmo.org.
The 18-hole Rockwood Golf Course, just off South Westport Road and South Hardy Avenue, opened in 1943.
In its heyday, it was considered one of Kansas City’s finest golf courses. Harry Truman was among the members. Over the years, however, the course struggled and fell into disrepair. It closed in 2012.
Independence bought the 94.6 acre property in 2017 and a solar farm was installed on the southern half of the golf course.
