19-year-old woman charged in Sept. 1 killing at KCK trailer park

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old woman after a man was found dead at a Kansas City, Kansas, trailer park over Labor Day weekend.

Wyandotte County District Court records filed this week show that Alexia Lasha Hendricks is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release that they were called to investigate a shooting in the 5900 block of State Avenue at 2:08 p.m. on Sept. 1. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Maurice Hunter Jr., was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced in a Twitter post that a suspect was in custody in connection with the homicide.

Charging documents provided by the district attorney’s office identity the suspect as Hendricks, who was booked into the county jail Tuesday afternoon, online jail records show. Bond has been set at $150,000.

The district attorney’s office alleges in the charging documents that Hendricks took a vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, from Hunter “by force or by threat of bodily harm” and killed him.

Hendricks did not yet have an attorney listed in public records who could be reached for comment Thursday.

