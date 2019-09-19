19-year-old woman charged in Sept. 1 killing at KCK trailer park

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old woman after a man was found dead at a Kansas City, Kansas, trailer park over Labor Day weekend.

Wyandotte County District Court records filed this week show that Alexia Lasha Hendricks is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Kansas City, Kansas, police said in a news release that they were called to investigate a shooting in the 5900 block of State Avenue at 2:08 p.m. on Sept. 1. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old Maurice Hunter Jr., was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police announced in a Twitter post that a suspect was in custody in connection with the homicide.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Charging documents provided by the district attorney’s office identity the suspect as Hendricks, who was booked into the county jail Tuesday afternoon, online jail records show. Bond has been set at $150,000.

The district attorney’s office alleges in the charging documents that Hendricks took a vehicle, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, from Hunter “by force or by threat of bodily harm” and killed him.

Hendricks did not yet have an attorney listed in public records who could be reached for comment Thursday.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP