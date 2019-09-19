Man on stolen motorcycle pointed gun at police officer in Northland, KCPD says

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty police officer Thursday morning in the Northland, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

According to police, the officer was in his uniform and was traveling north on U.S. 169 highway at the Interstate 29 intersection about 8 a.m. Thursday when a man on a motorcycle pulled in front of him and pointed a gun in his direction.

The officer radioed information to other police, bringing multiple officers to the area.

Officers were unable to keep up with the motorcycle, police said, but kept it in sight and alerted other officers further ahead on the road.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The suspect was involved in a minor crash at Parvin Road and Chouteau Parkway, police said. He allegedly ran from the scene but was chased down and arrested.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries police described as being minor.

Police said the motorcycle and the gun had been reported stolen.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Kansas City Police Department emailed reporters across the area Thursday morning with information about the incident.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP