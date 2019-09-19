Crime

Man on stolen motorcycle pointed gun at police officer in Northland, KCPD says

A 27-year-old motorcyclist is accused of pointing a gun at an off-duty police officer Thursday morning in the Northland, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

According to police, the officer was in his uniform and was traveling north on U.S. 169 highway at the Interstate 29 intersection about 8 a.m. Thursday when a man on a motorcycle pulled in front of him and pointed a gun in his direction.

The officer radioed information to other police, bringing multiple officers to the area.

Officers were unable to keep up with the motorcycle, police said, but kept it in sight and alerted other officers further ahead on the road.

The suspect was involved in a minor crash at Parvin Road and Chouteau Parkway, police said. He allegedly ran from the scene but was chased down and arrested.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries police described as being minor.

Police said the motorcycle and the gun had been reported stolen.

