After police officer shoots, kills man in KC, family comes from Chicago to get answers

Family seeks answers in man’s fatal shooting by KCPD officer Family members and activists gathered in Kansas City Thursday to seek answers in the May 26 death of Terrance Bridges, who was shot and killed by a police officer during an attempted arrest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family members and activists gathered in Kansas City Thursday to seek answers in the May 26 death of Terrance Bridges, who was shot and killed by a police officer during an attempted arrest.

Family members and activists gathered Thursday to publicly seek answers about why a police officer shot and killed a man earlier this year in Kansas City.

Terrance Bridges, 30, was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer May 26 in the 700 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

The Kansas City Police Department said Bridges was a suspect in a carjacking, and that officers had responded to reports that Bridges forced his way into a home, engaged a man in an armed confrontation and then took the man’s vehicle.

Police said Bridges resisted arrest and an officer shot him during a struggle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Family members and activists gathered in Kansas City Thursday to seek answers in the fatal shooting of Terrance Bridges by a police officer on May 26. Local activist group MORE2 announced a news conference at Swope Parkway United Christian Church. Jill Toyoshiba - The Kansas City Star

Local activist group MORE2, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, issued a statement saying Bridges was not armed when he was shot and was not involved in a carjacking.

The group said it was joining Bridges’ family members from Chicago Thursday to demand answers.

MORE2 said the account given by police does not match what they know of the incident.

The shooting was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.

SHARE COPY LINK A suspect in an armed domestic disturbance and carjacking was shot and killed by a police officer Sunday in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue. The suspect allegedly returned to the scene and struggled with an officer who tried to arrest him.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has not yet issued a public letter to announce whether charges will be filed, as she usually does in fatal police shooting cases. Such decision letters often come many months after the shooting.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP