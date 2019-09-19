Crime
After police officer shoots, kills man in KC, family comes from Chicago to get answers
Family members and activists gathered Thursday to publicly seek answers about why a police officer shot and killed a man earlier this year in Kansas City.
Terrance Bridges, 30, was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer May 26 in the 700 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
The Kansas City Police Department said Bridges was a suspect in a carjacking, and that officers had responded to reports that Bridges forced his way into a home, engaged a man in an armed confrontation and then took the man’s vehicle.
Police said Bridges resisted arrest and an officer shot him during a struggle.
Local activist group MORE2, the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, issued a statement saying Bridges was not armed when he was shot and was not involved in a carjacking.
The group said it was joining Bridges’ family members from Chicago Thursday to demand answers.
MORE2 said the account given by police does not match what they know of the incident.
The shooting was investigated by the Kansas City Police Department.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker has not yet issued a public letter to announce whether charges will be filed, as she usually does in fatal police shooting cases. Such decision letters often come many months after the shooting.
