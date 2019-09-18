Man found guilty of rape, kidnapping after keeping Lenexa woman at apartment for weeks

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated Aug. 21, 2019.

A 38-year-old man who was accused holding a woman in her Lenexa apartment and sexually assaulting her in 2015 has been convicted, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

On Wednesday, Johnson County jurors found Anthony Darryl Allen guilty of one count aggravated kidnapping and two counts of rape.

Charges were filed after the woman told police Allen kept her in her apartment against her will for several weeks. The woman said Allen also raped her.

Police arrested Allen after responding to a call to check on a resident in the 7700 block of Halsey Street on the night of Aug. 2, 2015.

Allen initially refused to come out of the apartment but eventually surrendered to police, according to a previous report in The Star.

Jurors on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict after a three-day trial.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled 9 a.m. Nov. 7 in Johnson County District Court.

