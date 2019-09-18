Police search for missing mother and two children in Kansas City, Kansas

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Kansas City, Kansas, police are looking for a mother and two children who disappeared two weeks ago.

Amy Kentch was last seen on September 2nd at her home near 39th Avenue and Booth Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Her two children are believed to be with her, police said.

Kentch has black hair and blue eyes, she is 5’4” and weighs 150 pounds, according to police.

Her children are 2-year-old Traeh Ravencamp and 10-month-old Jeremiah Ravencamp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.

