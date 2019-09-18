Report of grenade found in downtown Kansas City parking lot brings police: KCPD

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Police were investigating a report of a grenade found in an empty parking lot Wednesday morning in downtown Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department posted a message on Twitter about 9:35 a.m. saying the grenade was found in a parking lot at Seventh Street and Grand Boulevard.

We've had a report of a grenade located in an empty parking lot at 700 Grand. Investigators have not yet determined whether it is a live grenade but are blocking off the area out of an abundance of caution. — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) September 18, 2019

Investigators had not determined whether the grenade was live, but police blocked off the area “out of an abundance of caution,” the police department said.

About 10:30 a.m., police said they had secured the device and were removing it from the area for further investigation.

Police were reopening the surrounding streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated.