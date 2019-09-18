Crime
Report of grenade found in downtown Kansas City parking lot brings police: KCPD
Police were investigating a report of a grenade found in an empty parking lot Wednesday morning in downtown Kansas City.
The Kansas City Police Department posted a message on Twitter about 9:35 a.m. saying the grenade was found in a parking lot at Seventh Street and Grand Boulevard.
Investigators had not determined whether the grenade was live, but police blocked off the area “out of an abundance of caution,” the police department said.
About 10:30 a.m., police said they had secured the device and were removing it from the area for further investigation.
Police were reopening the surrounding streets.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
