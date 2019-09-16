KC man charged in Sunday murder unloaded full magazine, court documents allege

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting Sunday that left one man dead.

Sharron R. Garner, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Monday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Kansas City police responded to the 4200 block of Tracy Avenue on a reported shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. Robert D. Williams, 46, was pronounced dead inside the apartment.

According to court documents, witnesses said a group was watching the Kansas City Chiefs game when Garner left the apartment for a few minutes and then returned. Without saying anything, Garner allegedly started shooting at the victim, unloading a full magazine of ammunition, a witness told police.

Twenty-one shell casings were located in the living room near the victim.

Garner was later taken into custody after he was found hiding downstairs at the Tracy Avenue residence.

Court records allege Garner was wearing clothing that smelled like bleach and that he was high on PCP.

When Garner was interviewed by police, he denied touching a firearm or having any knowledge of the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a $350,000 bond.