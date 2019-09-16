Two people shot Monday in KCK, one in critical condition

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Two people were shot Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
Officers were called before noon to the 2500 block of North 73rd Place, according to the
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Two people were found injured. One was in critical condition.
Crime scene investigators placed more than a dozen evidence markers in the street. Officers wrapped red and yello crime scene tape around trees, mailboxes and cars.
Luke Nozicka - The Kansas City Star
This is a developing story and will be updated.
