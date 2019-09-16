Crime

Two people shot Monday in KCK, one in critical condition

Two people were shot Monday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Officers were called before noon to the 2500 block of North 73rd Place, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Two people were found injured. One was in critical condition.

Crime scene investigators placed more than a dozen evidence markers in the street. Officers wrapped red and yello crime scene tape around trees, mailboxes and cars.

ShootingKCK.jpg
Luke Nozicka - The Kansas City Star

This is a developing story and will be updated.

