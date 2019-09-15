Photos show unidentified man and vehicle sought in homicide Friday in KCK

One dead after shooting in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, Kansas, Officer Thomas Tomasic said police were investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Leavenworth Road near 60th Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Police investigating the fatal
shooting of a man Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, have released photos of a person and a car being sought in connection with the case.
On Sunday the
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department released a photo of the man and two photos of the car, a 2006 Pontiac G6 with Kansas tag 038 LXW.
Police said the man had not been identified.
A photo of a man was distributed by police investigating a homicide in Kansas City, Kansas. Police described the man as a person of interest.
The shooting was reported about 2:38 p.m. Friday when a man was found shot at 60th Street and Leavenworth Road.
The victim was not immediately identified, but police said he appeared to be in his 20s.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department released photos of a car being sought in connection with a homicide. Police said the car is a 2006 Pontiac G6 with Kansas tag 038 LXW.
It was the 23rd homicide reported in the city this year, according to
data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the
TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
