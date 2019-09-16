Man accused of shooting, killing woman at family cookout last month in Kansas City

Kansas City police investigate shooting at Noble Park Kansas City Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said one person died and another person was injured in a shooting at Noble Park after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said one person died and another person was injured in a shooting at Noble Park after 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a woman at a family cookout after an argument broke out, according to Jackson County prosecutors.

Larry Dodds, of Kansas City, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 31 killing of Angela Banks.

The shooting happened during a family cookout at Noble Park at 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue, while relatives were engaged in an impromptu rap performance.

According to charging documents:

Police called to the park to investigate the shooting were flagged down by a vehicle with an injured woman at Gregory Boulevard and College Avenue.

The officers stopped to help Banks, who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A man also was shot and was treated at a hospital.

Officers arriving at the park were directed to a large pavilion in the northwest area of the park. It appeared that a large cookout had taken place there. Food, purses, bags, baby bottles and diapers were found.

Police also found spent shell casings and a large pool of blood.

A woman died and a man was injured following a shooting at Noble Park at 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The call came in after 6 p.m. Kaitlyn Schwers kschwers@kcstar.com

According to court records, Dodds and another male arrived at the cookout while several family members were rapping to music. Dodds and the other man interjected themselves and began to “trash talk.”

An argument erupted during the “trash talk.” Dodds and the other man allegedly pulled out guns and started shooting. They fled. Banks and a man were struck by the gunfire.

Witnesses later identified Dodds as one of the shooters after investigators found photos of him on social media. Detectives also learned that some parts of the family gathering were captured on video through a Facebook live posting.

In the video, Banks is seen sitting in a chair near a picnic table rapping to friends and relatives. Dodds and the other shooter also were seen in the video.

Police arrested Dodds Saturday. He requested an attorney when detectives asked him how he arrived at the party, according to court records.

Dodds is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, according to court records.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story On Monday, The Star received a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office that contained the charging documents and a statement of probable cause. Those items provided details of the fatal shooting. A Star reporter had gone to the scene of the shooting when it occurred to gather information and images.

