Woman shot, injured Saturday night while standing outside Kansas City home
A woman was shot in the buttocks while standing in front of a house Saturday night in Kansas City, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting about 11:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of Herrick Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The woman said she was standing outside and heard gunfire. Moments later, she realized that she had been shot.
The woman was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.
Police did not provide any other details about the shooting Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
