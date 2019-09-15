Man survives after bullet grazes his head Sunday morning in Kansas City

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A man was hurt when a bullet grazed his head early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to Research Medical Center at East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man told officers he was walking when someone shot at him. It was unclear where the shooting occurred.

One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. He was expected to survive.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story On Sunday morning, The Star received information about the shooting from the Kansas City Police Department. No other details were immediately available.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP