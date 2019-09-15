Crime

Man survives after bullet grazes his head Sunday morning in Kansas City

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018

Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. By
Up Next
Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. By

A man was hurt when a bullet grazed his head early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded about 1 a.m. to Research Medical Center at East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man told officers he was walking when someone shot at him. It was unclear where the shooting occurred.

One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. He was expected to survive.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

How we did this story

On Sunday morning, The Star received information about the shooting from the Kansas City Police Department. No other details were immediately available.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  