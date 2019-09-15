Crime
Man survives after bullet grazes his head Sunday morning in Kansas City
A man was hurt when a bullet grazed his head early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.
Officers responded about 1 a.m. to Research Medical Center at East Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The man told officers he was walking when someone shot at him. It was unclear where the shooting occurred.
One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. He was expected to survive.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).
