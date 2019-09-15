Crime
5-year-old taken in stolen car at Kansas City gas station is found safe; 3 arrested
Kansas City crime statistics: 2018
A 5-year-old boy was found unharmed after the car he was in was stolen from a gas station Saturday afternoon in eastern Kansas City, according to police.
Police were called just before 3 p.m. to the 11600 block of East U.S. 40, where a man told officers that another man jumped inside of his parked 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo and drove away after he went inside to pay for gas.
The 5-year-old was in the back seat of the car at the time, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The man said he tried to stop the thief, but was unable to do so. The thief struck two other vehicles as he sped away, police said.
The child was found unharmed a short time later in the 8700 block of Sni-A-Bar Road.
About 8:30 p.m. that evening, officers spotted and chased the stolen car near 116th Street and Longview Road. The stolen car broke down at 63rd Street and Missouri 350.
Three people were arrested.
Police did not immediately release any other details Sunday morning.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
On Sunday morning The Star received information about the incident from the Kansas City Police Department. No other details were immediately available.
Comments