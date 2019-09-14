Off-duty Kansas City police officer shot near 63rd and Blue Ridge Boulevard Saturday

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Kansas City police are looking for information after an off-duty officer was shot in the chest while patrolling a shopping center early Saturday morning.

According to police the officer was shot while working off duty patrolling a shopping center parking lot at 63rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Around 1 a.m. the officer heard noises along the property treeline and walked toward the area. The officer heard gunshots coming from the area, took cover and called for assistance before realizing he had been shot in the chest, police said.

The bullet did not go through his bullet resistant vest.

The officer did not shoot his own gun and is in fair condition.

Kansas City police are investigating the incident and have no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City police homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

