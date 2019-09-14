Woman injured after she was shot while driving on I-435 Friday evening

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot while she drove on Interstate 435 Friday evening, police said.

Kansas City police officers were called to to the ramp at northbound I-435 and Cookingham Drive in Kansas City just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

It is believed the shots were fired from outside her vehicle.

Further information was not immediately available.

