Woman injured after she was shot while driving on I-435 Friday evening

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018
Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.
By
×
Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.
By
A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot while she drove on Interstate 435 Friday evening, police said.
Kansas City police officers were called to to the ramp at northbound I-435 and Cookingham Drive in Kansas City just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It is believed the shots were fired from outside her vehicle.
Further information was not immediately available.
Related stories from Kansas City Star
January 06, 2019 03:48 PM
September 14, 2019 08:45 AM
September 13, 2019 06:00 PM
September 13, 2019 04:45 PM
Katie Bernard covers Kansas crime, cops and courts for the Kansas City Star. She joined the Star in May of 2019. Katie studied journalism and political science at the University of Kansas.
Comments