Independence Police ask for help finding woman considered to be armed and dangerous

The Independence Police Department is asking for help finding a woman wanted on several warrants and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sabrina M. Keller, 22, is wanted for tampering with a motor vehicle, escape, fleeing and drug offenses according to an Independence Police Department Facebook post.

She is 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 132 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or call or email the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.com.

