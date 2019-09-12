Crime
Wichita man killed in Lawrence wreck; truck hit tree and rolled over on Iowa Street
A 52-year-old Wichita man died late Wednesday after his pickup truck hit a tree and rolled over in Lawrence, police said in a news release.
Police identified the man as Silvestre Guebara.
The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Iowa Street, between Stratford and Oxford roads.
Guebara was headed north on Iowa when his truck left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, police said. No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash.
