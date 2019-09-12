Wichita man killed in Lawrence wreck; truck hit tree and rolled over on Iowa Street

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A 52-year-old Wichita man died late Wednesday after his pickup truck hit a tree and rolled over in Lawrence, police said in a news release.

Police identified the man as Silvestre Guebara.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Iowa Street, between Stratford and Oxford roads.

Guebara was headed north on Iowa when his truck left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, police said. No other vehicles were believed to have been involved in the crash.

