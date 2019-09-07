One person injured after I-35 guardrail went through car in wreck Friday night

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

One man was seriously injured after an single-car wreck Friday night on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Kansas City police said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A black Honda Civic slid from the middle northbound lane on I-35 to the outside shoulder before hitting the guardrail on the side of the road, police said.

The guardrail impaled the vehicle entering in the left side of the car and exiting on the right side.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The driver was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP