Local
One person injured after I-35 guardrail went through car in wreck Friday night
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
One man was seriously injured after an single-car wreck Friday night on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kansas City police said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A black Honda Civic slid from the middle northbound lane on I-35 to the outside shoulder before hitting the guardrail on the side of the road, police said.
The guardrail impaled the vehicle entering in the left side of the car and exiting on the right side.
The driver was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Comments