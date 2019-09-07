Local

One person injured after I-35 guardrail went through car in wreck Friday night

One man was seriously injured after an single-car wreck Friday night on Interstate 35 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Kansas City police said they received the call just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A black Honda Civic slid from the middle northbound lane on I-35 to the outside shoulder before hitting the guardrail on the side of the road, police said.

The guardrail impaled the vehicle entering in the left side of the car and exiting on the right side.

The driver was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

