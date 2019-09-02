Local

Motorist seriously injured after driving van into side of ‘One-Way Clothing’ building

A driver was seriously injured Monday when a car crashed into the side of a clothing store on Independence Ave.
Kansas City police are investigating a traffic accident after a motorist left the roadway Monday morning and crashed into a clothing store at 2700 Independence Avenue.

The driver, who was not identified, was seriously injured, police said.

The crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. Monday when a tan Kia Sedona van was traveling west. The driver of the Sedona veered right off of Independence Avenue and “drove straight into the side of the building,” a police statement said. The business, “One-Way Clothing” is at that location.

It isn’t known why the driver left the road. The driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt, police said.

