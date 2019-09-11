Car burglary suspect shot in legs by Independence police officer faces gun charge

Police shoot man at Independence apartment complex A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court South. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A police shooting was investigated in Independence after officers responded to a report of two men and a woman acting suspiciously at the Pepperwood Apartments at 19400 E 37th Terrace Court South.

A man who was shot in the legs by an Independence police officer while allegedly ramming police vehicles in an attempt to flee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of illegally possessing a firearm.

Isaiah Fulson-Dewberry, 27, was one of three people suspected of trying to enter vehicles in the parking lot of the Pepperwood Apartments in the 19400 block of East 37th Terrace Court S in Independence on Sept. 1.

According to federal prosecutors, Fulson-Dewberry, of Kansas City, was ramming police vehicles with a stolen truck as he tried to flee the scene when an officer fired 10 bullets into the driver’s side of the truck.

One bullet hit Fulson-Dewberry in the left calf, passed through, and entered his right calf.

Federal prosecutors said the officer feared for his life, as Fulson-Dewberry swerved the truck at him. The Independence Police Department was investigating the shooting.

After the shooting, the truck sped away from the apartments, running red lights as police chased, according to federal prosecutors. Fulson-Dewberry allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting two vehicles head-on.

The truck crashed at the ramp from Lee’s Summit Road to Interstate 70.

According to the charges, Fulson-Dewberry got out of the truck and threw a loaded Walther .22-caliber handgun into a nearby grassy area.

He was arrested and taken to a hospital.

Fulson-Dewberry had prior felony convictions for drug possession and theft. As a result, it would be a crime for him to have a gun. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon.

The indictment Wednesday replaces a criminal complaint filed a week earlier, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Independence police were also looking for a man and a woman who fled the stolen truck before the shooting.

Detectives asked for the public's help in identifying two people they would like to speak to about a police shooting that injured a suspect Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Independence.