KC man charged in killing was seeking revenge for brother, prosecutors say

Taylor D. Mackey, 18, of Kansas City is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 27 shooting death of Isaac L. Brown. Jackson County Detention Center

A man charged in the Aug. 27 shooting death of another man admitted that he did so because he wanted the victim to feel the same pain felt by his brother who had previously been shot Jackson County prosecutors alleged Thursday.

Taylor D. Mackey, 18, of Kansas City faces multiple felony charges including second-degree murder in the killing of Isaac Louis Brown. The shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Lockridge Avenue.

Arriving officers found Brown laying on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told police they saw two young men running eastbound from the scene moments after the shooting.

According to court records, Kansas City homicide investigators obtained surveillance video that showed Mackey and another man meeting up with Brown near 27th Street and Prospect Avenue.

The men walked eastbound with the victim toward Lockridge Avenue, where they stopped and talked. Mackey and the other man pulled out handguns and each shot Brown.

On Wednesday, Mackey and his juvenile brother were taken to police headquarters by their father to speak with detectives.

Mackey allegedly told investigators that he believed Brown was responsible for shooting his brother during a previous incident.

Moments before shooting Brown on Aug. 27, Mackey allegedly told detectives that he was thinking, “this was his time to ‘get him,” according to court records.

Prosecutors also charged Mackey with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. Mackey is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

No court date has been scheduled. No attorney representing Mackey was listed in court records who could be contacted for comment.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story Jackson County prosecutors announced charges against Mackey in a news release Thursday. The release included charging documents that related details of the shooting.

