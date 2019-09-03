Man with fatal gunshot wound shows up at hospital after shooting in Kansas City

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police were investigating a homicide after a man with a fatal gunshot wound arrived at a hospital late Monday, police said.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a call reporting the sound of gunfire in the area of East 55th Street and Highland Avenue, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

While officers were en route, a man arrived at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence and looked for witnesses in the 5500 block of Highland.

Suspect information was not available.

The man’s death is Kansas City’s 103 homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There’s a reward of $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.