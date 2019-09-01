Man is shot several times while arguing with woman outside KCK home early Sunday

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot multiple times during an argument early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Muncie Court, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A man and woman were involved in an argument outside the home, police said, when a person came out of the home and shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.