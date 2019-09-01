Crime
Man is shot several times while arguing with woman outside KCK home early Sunday
A man was shot multiple times during an argument early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Muncie Court, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
A man and woman were involved in an argument outside the home, police said, when a person came out of the home and shot the man multiple times.
The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
