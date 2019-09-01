Crime

Man is shot several times while arguing with woman outside KCK home early Sunday

By The Star

A man was shot multiple times during an argument early Sunday in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of Muncie Court, according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

A man and woman were involved in an argument outside the home, police said, when a person came out of the home and shot the man multiple times.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

