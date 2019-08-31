Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on I-70 in Independence

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 31-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was hit by a truck while trying to walk across Interstate 70 in Independence.

According to police the woman got out of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-70 just east of Noland Road and attempted to walk across the highway around 2:20 a.m.

She was struck and killed by a Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound in the center lane.

Police said the driver of the Tacoma stayed at the scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

