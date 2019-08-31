Local
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on I-70 in Independence
A 31-year-old woman was killed early Saturday morning when she was hit by a truck while trying to walk across Interstate 70 in Independence.
According to police the woman got out of a vehicle parked on the shoulder of I-70 just east of Noland Road and attempted to walk across the highway around 2:20 a.m.
She was struck and killed by a Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound in the center lane.
Police said the driver of the Tacoma stayed at the scene and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
