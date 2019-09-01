Crime

Independence police investigate report of gunfire, crash near I-70

A truck fleeing possible gunfire near an apartment complex crashed on a highway ramp in Independence Sunday morning.

The ramp to westbound Interstate 70 from Lee’s Summit Road was closed after the crash about 9 a.m.

Police were investigating the incident. Officers brought a police dog and were searching the area around the ramp.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

