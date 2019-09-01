Independence police investigate report of gunfire, crash near I-70

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A truck fleeing possible gunfire near an apartment complex crashed on a highway ramp in Independence Sunday morning.

The ramp to westbound Interstate 70 from Lee’s Summit Road was closed after the crash about 9 a.m.

Police were investigating the incident. Officers brought a police dog and were searching the area around the ramp.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

