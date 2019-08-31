28-year-old to serve life in prison for 2017 KCK double homicide

Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated August 31, 2017.

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2017 double homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a statement from the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office

Jose Varela Jr. received two life sentences Friday for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fabian Arriaga and Jose Morales.

The charges stemmed from a 2017 triple shooting in Kensington Park, in the 2900 block of State Avenue.

Varela must serve 25 years before he is eligible for parole, the office said.

