Driver shot by Clay County deputies following pursuit Friday; investigation underway

Kansas City police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Clay County Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting that injured a driver following a pursuit Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the 5600 block of N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, according to Capt. Will Akin. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting that injured a driver following a pursuit Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the 5600 block of N.E. Vivion Road in Kansas City, according to Capt. Will Akin.

Two deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting that injured a driver following a pursuit Friday afternoon in the Northland, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Kansas City police, the agency investigating the shooting, did not have information Friday night on what led to shots being fired. Police also haven’t said whether one or both deputies fired their weapons.

The incident happened after 4 p.m. when the deputies tried to stop a car for an alleged traffic violation near the Worlds of Fun water tower, according to Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The car didn’t stop for the deputies and a pursuit ensued, Akin said.

The chase ended with the driver of the car getting shot in the 5600 block of N.E. Vivion Road.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We believe that the vehicle may have tried to stop or make a U-turn, but something happened which involved our deputies to discharge their firearms at the suspect vehicle,” Akin said.

After the driver was struck by gunfire, the car rolled into the front of a house.

Akin said the deputies then pulled the driver out of the car and rendered first aid.

The driver was taken to a hospital. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A passenger in the car was not reported injured.

The sheriff’s office has requested the Kansas City Police Department to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

According to Akin, the deputies involved in the incident included a field training officer and a deputy who is in training. The deputies were not injured.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night.