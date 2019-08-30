Kansas City teen charged in shooting death of man outside community center

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Treshaun Hawkins, 17, in two counts of second-degree murder in Aug. 25 the shooting deaths of Marcus Neal, 29 and Cartez Seals, 28

Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old man in the shooting death of a man outside of a community center on Aug. 25.

Treshaun Hawkins, of Kansas City, faces second-degree murder in the death of Cartez Seals, 28, that occurred in the parking lot of the outside the Brush Creek Community Center at Cleveland Avenue and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Hawkins is also charged with armed criminal action. He is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

According to court records, a witness told police Seals and another man, Marcus Neal, 29, agreed to meet at the community center to discuss an ongoing feud between them. A short time later, the men began to fight.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the incident that showed a handgun fall to the ground as Seals and Neal fought. Hawkins, who was recording the altercation, walked over to the men as they fought, pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at them.

Hawkins then got into a Ford Escape that was parked nearby and drove away, according to prosecutors.

Officers later arrived and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

Police recovered a 9mm Ruger handgun at the crime scene.

Detectives later located the owner of the Escape who told them he had loaned the vehicle to Hawkins, prosecutors allege.

Accompanied by an attorney, Hawkins surrendered to police on Thursday.